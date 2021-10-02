Better Call Saul season 6 star on Bob Odenkirk’s return to work







In case you did not know the news already, Bob Odenkirk is now back to work filming Better Call Saul season 6. It’s absolutely something we’re thrilled about, though of course nothing is more important than the fact that the actor is okay after suffering a minor heart attack.

We know that he loves the work, just like he also loves the cast and crew. Doing this show plus Breaking Bad over so many years has allowed everyone to form a tight bond, and that may especially be the case given that so many people are away from home during production. These people basically become your family.

Want to make sure that you don’t miss any Better Call Saul video updates? Then we suggest that you go ahead and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are going to be some discussions there the moment the new season premieres.

Speaking in a new interview with Metro, Giancarlo Esposito (who, like Bob, has worked in this world since Breaking Bad) shared some of his own relief at Bob’s recovery, and even shared some surprise that he was back to work so soon:

“Of course we were all very concerned and really worried about Bob … Anytime you’re on set and you have a medical emergency, it just rocks your world, especially when you’re working with someone who has suffered that emergency.

“I’m really happy to say that Bob has an angel – we all have angels – but Bob is doing just fine and has really recovered quickly and he’s back shooting.”

For the time being there is still no specific news on when Better Call Saul season 6 will premiere on AMC but for now, we remain hopeful that it’s going to happen at some point in 2022. We know that the show filmed for some time even before Bob’s hospitalization, so there are likely multiple episodes already in the can. The final season will reportedly have 13 episodes; it is up to AMC to determine if they all air at once.

Related – Check out some other news regarding Better Call Saul right now

What do you want to see from Bob Odenkirk and the cast on Better Call Saul season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around; there are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







