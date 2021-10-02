Chicago Fire season 10 episode 3 promo: Is Cruz leaving Firehouse 51?







Chicago Fire season 10 episode 3 is airing on NBC this Wednesday and clearly, the writers want us worried about Joe Cruz. Could he be leaving Firehouse 51, and are some of his recent struggles taking a toll?

The promo below makes us a little bit worried. After an incident out in the field, Severide tells Joe Minoso’s character that he is relieving him of his duties. He claims that he’s relieving him of his duties, which we’re hoping is just some temporary thing.

Honestly, it’s not all that hard to understand why Cruz is struggling. He recognizes that without Kelly, he may not even be alive following the events of the season 9 finale. He also lost one of his longtime friends in Otis and is transitioning to a new phase of his life with Chloe. There is a LOT that is currently on his plate, and it’s understandable that could be causing a certain degree of anxiety out in the field. It’s possible that he’s not able to focus on the task at hand like he usually is and the longer that lasts, the more troublesome it could be.

The best thing that Cruz can do at this point is be patient with himself and just talk through his troubles. He’s far from the only firefighter in 51 who has some sort of anxiety out in the field. They’ve all found a way through it and so can he, but it may just take a little bit of time. Severide also isn’t trying to hurt him from telling him to step down; instead, he’s just indicating to him the reality of his situation.

What do you want to see when it comes to Chicago Fire season 10 episode 3?

Do you think that Cruz is going to be able to recover from some of this and soon?

