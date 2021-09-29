Chicago Fire season 10 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Counting Your Breaths’







Chicago Fire season 10 episode 3 could be one of those stories that offers a little bit of everything.

First things first, let’s talk about the title here: “Counting Your Breaths.” Doesn’t that suggest a certain degree of danger. It’s either advice in the midst of a struggle, or something that is being advised mostly for means of relaxation.

For a few more details all about this story now, we suggest that you check out the full Chicago Fire season 10 episode 3 synopsis below:

10/06/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Griffin learns the truth about his father’s death and reveals why he really came to visit Casey. Gallo, Ritter and Violet take steps to expand their microbrewery business. TV-14

In general, we do think that this story with Gallo, Ritter, and Violet is going to be a part of the show for most of the season. Microbreweries are something that a lot of young people are getting into these days, and Chicago is also the absolute sort of scene where this could take off. It’s also pretty convenient that there just so happens to be some other characters who are involved in a bar like Molly’s. That is obviously going nowhere as a part of this world.

So what else do we want in this episode? More than anything, it’s our hope that we are able to see some good relationship stuff for Brett/Casey and Severide/Stella. Both of these couples at this point feel so earned; we’ve been watching each of them for so long! With that, there is very little we want more than to see them happy when the dust eventually settles. (We hope there’s a Stellaride wedding at some point this season! We may just be waiting for a while.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Fire season 10 episode 3?

Share some of your thoughts and hopes right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some more updates coming and you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







