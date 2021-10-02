Succession season 3 spoilers: Jeremy Strong teases Kendall’s new story







Are you ready for Succession season 3 to be here already? After an extended two-year wait, it’s fair to call this hiatus all sorts of torture. Yet, we’re very-much pleased to be getting to the end of it, especially since there is so much fascinating story to explore.

In the end, we personally don’t think any store is more fascinating than the present predicament for one Kendall Roy. Let’s look for a moment at where we are. At the end of season 2, he sold out his father at the press conference. Logan told him that he wasn’t enough of a killer and because of that, he decided to prove him wrong.

New Succession video! Take a look below if you want to get some of our new expectations heading into the season.

Of course, getting firm details about the season 3 story is like finding buried treasure; odds are, it’s not going to happen. Yet, we are still pleased to get at least a few thematic teasers here and there about what’s next. In a new interview with The Guardian, for example, Jeremy Strong had the following to say about Kendall’s emotional state moving forward, and some commentary he received from showrunner Jesse Armstrong:

“Jesse said, ‘It’s like winning a grand slam. Has Kendall freed himself? Or has the crisis of getting what he wanted made it worse?’”

We think in some way, Kendall may be thrilled that he made such a move for the sake of his own independence; yet, he’s never quite had it before. He’s got a golden egg but doesn’t know what to do other than stare at it. Seeing him navigate his next move should prove very fascinating.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Kendall Roy heading into Succession season 3?

