Succession season 3: New tease highlights Shiv, Connor Roy







If you are waiting eagerly for Succession season 3 to arrive, you’re far from alone. New episodes are coming on HBO starting on October 17, and there is a lot of drama that the Roy family will have to contend with.

So where do we begin here? Let’s talk mostly about the subject of the latest preview at the bottom of this article: Shiv and Connor Roy. These siblings are very different and yet, both of them will be vying for attention and power over the course of the season.

Let’s start off this discussion by looking at Shiv, someone who is in all sorts of trouble coming up. Her relationship with Tom is potentially in tatters, and she just spent most of season 2 thinking that she was going to be handed the keys to Waystar Royco by her father, who will continue to try and manipulate her. Will she listen? She’s in such a tough spot since she still needs him to seize more power; the only other option is joining her brother Kendall, who is now in full-out war versus her dad.

Meanwhile, Connor has been somewhat on the outside for most of the past couple of seasons, contemplating politics and doing somewhat of his own thing. Yet, he’s always continued to put out feelers when it comes to the company and with everyone else floundering, is this now his time? He’ll do his best to make sure that it is, probably with mixed results.

