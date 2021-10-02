The Rookie season 4: Titus Makin Jr. remains silent about exit







Why did Titus Makin Jr. leave The Rookie? We know that there’s still questions aplenty over it days after the premiere. The exit took a number of people by surprise throughout the TV industry — not just that it happened, but also the way that it happened. Jackson West’s death was sudden, and there was also no real opportunity for fans to say goodbye to the character in proper fashion first.

Unfortunately, we’re not sure that there are more answers now than there was five and a half days ago. Makin has still not commented on his exit, which makes us think that he’s not chomping at the bit to do so. The comments from showrunner Alexi Hawley after the premiere strongly indicate that it was the actor’s decision to leave, and most likely it has to do with him just wanting to move on and do some other things. If that is the case, there may not be anything gained by him speaking about at the show at this particular moment.

It is possible that eventually we’ll get more context behind the edit including the timing of it, but at this point, we wouldn’t count on it. The fact that Lopez named her baby Jackson is the show’s way of honoring the character, and in that sense we’re sure that his spirit will still be a part of the series moving forward. As for whether or not he’s referenced every single episode, that is a totally different story.

What we can at least tell you is that superficially, it doesn’t appear as though there is any animosity between Titus or the show’s cast and crew. He still follows multiple cast members from The Rookie on his Twitter, and the same goes for showrunner Alexi Hawley. (He has not posted in months, but that does not mean he avoids it altogether.)

Are you still gad that Titus Makin Jr. is gone from The Rookie?

