The Rookie season 4 episode 2 promo: Tricia Helfer guest stars!

Tricia Helfer, The RookieFollowing last night’s emotional premiere, it makes sense that The Rookie season 4 episode 2 would move in a more lighthearted direction tonight.

In the video below, you can see proof that this very thing is happening! You can get in here a first look at Battlestar Galactica and Lucifer alum Tricia Helfer in what has to be a really entertaining role for her to play. She’s a prolific thief, someone who doesn’t “get out of bed” for heists where the total gain is anything less than $5 million. She’s smart and crafty enough to evade capture, as she’s been able to be on the run for a solid ten years.

What we also love about this promo is the individual spotlights on her crew — it feels already like you could make a separate spin-off just about these people! She’s somehow found a way to stay under wraps and avoid arrest despite what are an obvious string of malfeasance.

Getting Helfer on board for a guest-spot is a pretty brilliant stroke by The Rookie producers, especially since she and Nathan Fillion both share a good bit of sci-fi geek DNA with their past credits. Given that the ratings for the premiere were far-from-great, anything to give the show a little bit of a boost is worthwhile at this point!

Of course, we don’t think that anything within this episode will help to forget what just happened to Jackson; that character’s death is going to linger for a good while but the more we hear about it, the more it looks like the writers were in a terrible spot. They recognized that they didn’t have many options with Titus Makin leaving the show, and it didn’t seem like they had any way to keep him on-screen any longer.

