Dexter: New Blood: New Michael C. Hall poster + watch party!







With the Dexter: New Blood premiere just over a month away at the time of this writing, we absolutely have a few different things to talk through.

So where should we begin here? How about with a new poster featuring Michael C. Hall front and center! The image you see below is a new bit of promo art for the November 7 premiere, and we gotta say that by and large, it’s awesome. It gives us exactly what we want leading into the new season, which is something chilling, familiar, and yet also different from the first eight seasons of the Showtime hit.

Also, can we go ahead and say that we love “long time no spree” as a slogan? In just four words it references both the long layoff between seasons and also that, of course, Dexter is a serial killer. That Dark Passenger is still a part of him, even if he’s in a different place now than he was at the start of the series.

A premiere watch party!

For those who did not know, yesterday Showtime celebrated 15 years of Dexter (feel old now?) with a virtual event all about the series premiere. They’ve also made it possible to easily watch the first episode over at the link here. (Remember this is Showtime, so there is strong language and violence.) If for whatever reason you haven’t seen the show as of yet, this is a good entry point. It may be hard to watch eight seasons in the next 30+ days, but it’s better that you start now than in a week or two!

What are you hoping to see the most when Dexter: New Blood premieres?

