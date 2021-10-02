Bachelor in Paradise season 7 finale spoilers: Are engagements ahead?







Next week on ABC, it’s going to be here: The epic Bachelor in Paradise season 7 finale! We know that there will be heartbreak; that’s inevitable. It happens on every single one of these season-enders, though most of the time, we’re also lucky to have an engagement in here, as well. Let’s hope that there are some romantic moments coming; there are a few strong couples left, and we say that knowing that Noah and Abigail seem to be done.

There is one other big thing to note from the Bachelor in Paradise finale: It’s going to be an epic three-hour event, as well. These installments can be a bit of a marathon, but typically a few standout moments can make them worthwhile.

Want some more info? Below, you can check out the full Bachelor in Paradise season 7 finale synopsis with a few more details all about what’s coming:

“711” – Paradise is coming to a close and after last week’s shocking breakup of the couple “Most Likely to Live Happily Ever After,” the remaining beachgoers have some serious thinking to do about their futures. But first, they’ll need to make it through the season’s final rose ceremony. Once all the roses have been handed out, Paradise’s own alumni couple Caelynn and Dean arrive to share their love story and to let the remaining pairs know that time is running out. Who will choose to spend the night in a fantasy suite? Who will leave Paradise heartbroken? Who will get down on one knee? All these questions and more will be answered on the special three-hour season finale of “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, OCT. 5 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLS) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

In the end, remember this: You don’t need to be engaged at the end of Paradise to be successful. Dean and Caelynn are proof-positive of this as much as anyone.

