Magnum PI season 4 premiere: Magnum, Higgins, & Chapter 9







Tonight on the Magnum PI season 4 premiere, the show gave Magnum – Higgins fans all the content they want … well, sort of.

What happened? As it turns out, Robin Masters has a new White Knight book out there, and it’s one that features a new character based, in part, on Higgins. The show opened with a scene featuring the fictional version of these characters (yes, they are already fictional themselves), and shortly after that we heard that Masters wrote a particularly steamy scene for these characters: Chapter 9.

Sure, at first Thomas may have been resistant to the idea of reading this early on in the episode, but eventually, his curiosity did get the better of him. Surprised? You really shouldn’t be based on what we know about the character. He has that natural curiosity, and we’ve long believed that there is something there when it comes to his relationship with Higgins, even if he may not realize it himself.

You could see when Magnum was reading chapter 9 that he was really into its contents. This was easily the most romantic scene we’ve seen for Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks’ characters on the show; even if it’s an alternate version of these characters, it could be a sign of what’s to come. Or, at the very least, the writers know what a lot of viewers are hoping for! We think reading this chapter could at least have Thomas thinking more about himself and Higgins, even if the two of them are currently in other relationships.

There’s one other thing to also remember from tonight’s episode: Higgins getting roped in to do jobs for MI6 in return for Ethan’s safety. This is a part of what is bringing her back to Hawaii, and she’s also stuck in a position now where she has a secret she must keep from everyone … including Magnum.

All in all, wasn’t this a nice return to the Magnum PI we know and love? We certainly like to think so…

What did you think about the events of the Magnum PI season 4 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming that you don't want to miss.

