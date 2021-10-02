Survivor 41 episode 3 preview: Will more advantages be found?







As we enter Survivor 41 episode 3 on CBS next week, know this: There’s a chance for more advantages to be in play.

If you recall, on this past episode Xander managed to find the Beware Advantage — and with that, he read the required line at Tribal Council to get it activated. Nothing worked. In order for his idol to be effective he needs the advantages from the Ua and Luvu tribe to be found. Even if they are, there’s still a chance these players will not take the risk. There are a lot of things that need to be done in order for the idols to come into play; that is a big part of what makes them complicated this season.

Judging from the synopsis below, it does seem as though both Luvu and Ua may have something pertaining to advantages happening at camp:

“My Million Dollar Mistake” – Castaways stumble upon a sneaky advantage that comes at a great risk. Also, truth is tested amongst castaways as mistakes are made, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 6 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The title for this episode is a reference to a line Liana makes in the promo, which makes us think she says something that comes back to bite her in a huge way. She’s on a really tough tribe in Yase, mostly because there are only four members left! It’s so easy to be exposed and she may have to rely on her women’s alliance to save the day if the situation comes down to it.

