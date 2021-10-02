Mr. Corman season 2 not happening, canceled by Apple TV+







Following today’s finale on Apple TV+, we have bad news for those who enjoyed Mr. Corman — there will be no season 2.

Deadline was the first to report on the series’ cancellation tonight, and the move does come as somewhat of a surprise. After all, the streaming service has shown a great deal of loyalty to a number of its properties over the years, and has done this in an effort to try to build up a devoted viewer base.

Unfortunately, that just didn’t happen with the Joseph Gordon-Levitt series today. So what went wrong? What caused this show to end without a renewal? It all comes down to performance. Apple has over the past few months seen more and more of its shows ascend to hit status, with Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Schmigadoon!, and Physical all generating some sort of audience or at least press. This show did enter its run with a lot of potential, especially when you consider Gordon-Levitt’s stature and his status on TV that goes all the way back to his days on 3rd Rock from the Sun.

Is it possible that Mr. Corman ends up on another platform? We supposed that you can never rule anything out here entirely, but there isn’t a lot of reason to think that someone else will pick it up. Typically, streaming services are the ones doing the saving as opposed to the ones canceling shows that need to be saved elsewhere. There are also complicated streaming arrangements sometimes that make it hard for programs to find a second life.

Our advice to you at present is simply this: Enjoy the finale if you haven’t watched it already. Meanwhile, let’s all collectively hope that Gordon-Levitt and this cast get an opportunity to do some other things moving forward. We know that Joseph does have a solid working relationship with the company.

