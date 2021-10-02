The Morning Show season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Bradley, Laura’s future







As you prepare for The Morning Show season 2 episode 4 on Apple TV+ next week, you have to wonder how it will top tonight’s big surprise.

Going into the season, we were well-aware of the possibility of a few relationship surprises. What we did not expect, however, is that Bradley and Laura would kiss over the course of episode 3. It remains to be seen if this will be a part of the remainder of the season, but it’s a moment that clearly came about as Bradley started to see Laura in her element.

In speaking to some of this further in a recent TVLine interview, here what Reese Witherspoon had to say on the subject:

“Laura Peterson, is so incredibly appealing, she’s so in her power and in her space, and I think there’s something about Bradley that just is so attracted to that.”

This attraction likely isn’t over, but this is a complicated world and these are complicated jobs. It’s easy to imagine a myriad of things that could eventually get in the way. Could one of those be some other problems that emerge in episode 4? You have to imagine that’s possible; just take a look at the synopsis below:

A potential tabloid leak creates moral complications. A debate-moderator role becomes hotly contested.

We can’t say, at all, that we’re shocked over the debate-moderator role being a hot commodity. Who wouldn’t want to do this in the world of broadcast journalism? You have the chance to sit in front of some of the biggest names in the country and ask some tough questions. If you do a great job, your career surges. (Of course, the trade-off is that this is a heavily scrutinized gig and we know that there are a lot of people ready to lambast you at every turn.)

Related – Check out some more news on The Morning Show right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Morning Show season 2 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around; there are other updates ahead and you don’t want to miss them. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







