SWAT season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Is the team shutting down for good?







Following tonight’s big premiere, rest assured that things will remain absolutely intense on SWAT season 5 episode 2. The series will remain in Mexico for the Hondo storyline, while for everyone else, we will see some serious drama in Los Angeles. Is there a chance that the team shuts down for good? At the moment, this is something you gotta strongly consider … and it’s going to be hard for Hondo to say anything about it from afar.

Want a few more details on what’s to come? Then check out the full SWAT season 5 episode 2 synopsis:

“Madrugada” – Still in Mexico, Hondo teams up with a local cop for a dangerous rescue mission, only to find himself with a target on his back. Also, back in Los Angeles, Hicks considers disbanding the team for good, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Friday, Oct. 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

It goes without saying, of course, that we probably won’t see the team close shop once and for all. It’s just hard to envision a situation where that happens! We’re talking here about the foundation for the entire show. There are still ways that it could change, though, so don’t be surprised if there are a few surprising changes within the SWAT world as we dive further into the season. Characters could have different responsibilities, or we suppose it’s possible that relationships could be different, as well.

Regardless of what happens to the team in Los Angeles, rest assured that Hondo will be back in the city before too long. The plan was for Shemar Moore’s arc in Mexico to only last for a couple of episodes.

