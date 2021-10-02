





Is Lauren Patten leaving Blue Bloods during tonight’s season 12 premiere? Should you expect the end of the road to be here for Witten?

One of the things that we saw teased in a LOT of the promotion for the first episode back is that Witten is contemplating leaving her job at the NYPD. There is a lot of negativity and hate associated with being a cop and amidst a firestorm, she may determine that she’s had enough. This photo above could be the character debating her future, and Eddie may be over at her place to convince her to come back.

So should you really be concerned that Patten, fresh off of a Tony Award for Jagged Little Pill, is going to be gone for good? Not so much. The actress was recently spotted on the set of the CBS show celebrating her Tony victory, and we have a hard time thinking she came back to set during a pandemic just to toast a recent award. We imagine that somehow, Witten will continue to be a part of the show.

Just remember in general, though, that Lauren is only a recurring guest star on Blue Bloods and is not a series regular. Because of this, there is a legitimate chance that she could flutter in and out of the series at any given moment. Once more and more theaters reopen and the Broadway scene gets jam-packed, we do imagine that we’ll be seeing Witten less on the show. In general, though, that’s a problem for down the road — it’s not something that is staring us in the face at present. Witten won’t be going anywhere for now.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

Were you worried that Lauren Patten would be leaving Blue Bloods tonight?

Be sure to share your thoughts in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are more updates coming and of course, we want you to be up to date. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







