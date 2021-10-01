Yellowstone season 4: How involved was Jamie in the attacks?







With the Yellowstone season 4 premiere vastly approaching, let’s get into some important discussion around Jamie Dutton. We know that he’s a prime suspect in the attacks on the rest of his family, but could this situation be even deeper than this? How many complicated scenarios do we have to talk through here?

Let’s start things off here with the facts: Jamie has already made it clear that he wants to separate himself from his adoptive family. Does that mean he wanted to kill them? Not necessarily. He was clearly upset about the secret that was kept from him about his true father, just as he has never liked how his two siblings have treated him.

We know that Jamie is capable of killing and doing really bad things, but it almost feels TOO predictable that he’s the most directly responsible. Is it possible that he was told something about an attack on John, Beth, and Kayce, without being told what it was? Maybe. Or, he could’ve been simply told to stay away, not knowing what was coming.

If there is one thing we know about Wes Bentley’s character entering the new season, it is that this is a guy who is easily influenced. He has a real tendency to give in to pressure, especially if he’s already feeling quite terrible about himself for a myriad of reasons. Someone could be using him to get a new deal done for the ranch’s land; or, because they want a fall person down the road and he could easily be it.

No matter what Jamie’s role is on the upcoming episodes, we’re pretty darn confident already that it’s going to be messy. Prepare yourself accordingly.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Jamie Dutton’s story on Yellowstone season 4?

