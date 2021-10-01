Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Hype around season 4 premiere







Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? If you’re wondering about that in relation to the season 4 premiere, we’re here to lend a helping hand.

So where do we start off here? How about with a dose of great news — you’ve waiting long enough for the premiere, as it is now poised to air on CBS tonight! This episode, entitled “Island Vibes,” will give you a good chance to see all of the good stuff that you missed over the past few months. Magnum and Higgins may not be in the same place, but rest assured that they will still be communicating with one another. Beyond just that, they’ll even be working together on an extremely important case!

Want to see a little more insight into what the two are up to? Then we suggest that you go ahead and watch a sneak peek for the episode over here. Meanwhile, the synopsis below gives you more insight into what lies ahead:

“Island Vibes” – As Magnum tries to keep his new relationship a secret and handles cases solo while Higgins is away, he is tasked with finding a single mom being hunted by two very dangerous gangs. Also, while Higgins is abroad with Ethan, a misstep forces her to assist an old employer, and Rick gets some bad, but also very, very good news, on the fourth season premiere of MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Oct. 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Rest assured that Higgins won’t be away from Thomas for too long — there are going to be some chances to see her back around before too long! While some things will be different thanks to a time jump between seasons, rest assured that tonally, this is the same Magnum PI you know and then some.

