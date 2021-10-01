American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 9: The aliens’ plan?







Based on early indications, American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 9 will be a story that brings us a lot of answers. It’s also one that almost has to. Just think for a moment about how many episodes this season supposedly has: Ten. That was the reporting coming into season 10 and while that can always change, we gotta view “Blue Moon” as a story that will set the stage for the finale.

Is it strange to anyone else that “Red Tide” is longer than “Death Valley”? It shows that maybe more of the thinking for this season went into the former; it’s either that or they just had more story to tell there. (“Red Tide” certainly received more promotion than the second part of the season has.)

If you do want a few more details now on American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 9 and what to anticipate, we suggest viewing the synopsis below:

An unexpected visitor arrives at the White House and reveals the details of the horrific plan. Written by Kristen Reidel & Manny Coto & Reilly Smith; directed by Laura Belsey and John J. Gray.

Clearly, this is an indication that the show is sticking with the two-timeline approach for the time being, one where we’ll perhaps see what’s going on with the President as a means to understand better why there are aliens still around. From where we sit right now, it sounds like there was a cover-up here where he may have offered these aliens something in return for humanity’s safety — we’ll at least see if that pattern holds.

