Animal Kingdom season 5 finale spoilers: A ‘deadly’ past secret







The Animal Kingdom season 5 finale is coming to TNT in just a couple of days and in case you (somehow) didn’t know, it’s going to huge.

How much so? Well, let’s just say that the Cody Boys don’t have to worry exclusively about the present. There may be major issues from the past that could prove to be every bit as threatening.

New Animal Kingdom video! Take a look below at some other thoughts when it comes to the most-recent episode of the series. Once you do just that, remember to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are some other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you missing them.

Late this week, the aforementioned network finally revealed the full synopsis for “Launch,” and you can get a good sense of it now below:

The Cody family uses all their tools, tricks and vehicles to pull off the job of their lives and settle all scores; a deadly secret from the past is revealed.

What sort of secret could it be? This isn’t one of those situations where there are so many that it’s hard to keep track. Could it be somehow related to Adrian? What about what Pope did in the desert earlier this season? Is there a part of Smurf’s life that nobody in the family knew about before? It feels reckless to exclude any of these as possible outcomes since, in the end, we could easily envision every single one of them happening. We’d tell you to be prepared for anything, mostly due to the chance the show decides to blindside us all in the closing seconds with something we will be talking about for weeks and months on end. (At least it’s nice to know the show has already been renewed for a season 6!)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Animal Kingdom right now

What do you think is going to happen over the course of the Animal Kingdom season 5 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to also stick around at the site; there are other updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: TNT.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







