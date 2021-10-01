NCIS season 19 episode 4 photo: What are Gibbs, Vance discussing?







NCIS season 19 episode 4 is coming to CBS on Monday, October 11, and there are signs already that this one will be big. This could be the final episode of the serial-killer arc, and with that come key questions for Gibbs.

Are we going to see Mark Harmon’s character stay away from the team, or could this be when he jumps back in full-time? We can still see this story going either way, largely because this character tends to be set in his ways.

We like to envision this scene as one in which Gibbs is getting offered a job back with the team; hey, we know that Vance wants that for him! The question then becomes whether or not he’ll end up wanting to take it. There’s a lot that comes with being an agent and Gibbs is not the sort of person who tends to ever look back.

At the end of the day, maybe it can be whatever’s in the bag that ends up persuading the character. Is it gift? It is a request? The fact that Gibbs has something that is in a plain, brown paper bag is probably the least surprising thing ever. (Granted, the goal of the bag may be for it to be nondescript and somewhat secret.) The same goes for Gibbs and Vance meeting in the diner — it’s a beloved spot for Harmon’s character, even to the point where it was featured in the key art for the new season.

What are you the most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 4?

Do you think that Gibbs will take his old job back? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

