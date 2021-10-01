





At the end of the Big Sky season 2 premiere, we absolutely expected a surprise. What we did not expect was Rick Legarski’s twin!

In the closing minutes of tonight’s episode, we saw the return of John Carroll Lynch to the show following Rick’s death in the first season. (Yes, he’s dead.) It was last season when we heard that the Sheriff had a twin and while the relation was never specified in the premiere when we saw this new character, it’s easy to figure out that is who this is. The weird thing is that he seems to be holding Ronald prisoner — that’s the part of this we really did not expect. The title for this episode in “Wakey Wakey” was a line that he said to him.

In a new interview with TVLine, Lynch himself confirms that the character’s name is Wolf, and he describes him with the following message:

He has a lot of foundational love and joy in his life. He’s found his calling. He has a partner that gets him. He lives in a world of his own creation, but just as anyone who does that, lives in a world of their own creation, they are kind of deluded about [themselves] and the world. So, I don’t want to discount the pure, misguided nature of Wolf Legarski. In his own way he’s just as misguided as Rick was.

As for what he plans on doing with the imprisoned Ronald, that’s something we’ll have to wait to find out — but it goes without saying that this adds another wrinkle to the show! This is a very different sort of guy than Rick; he has a separate agenda and due to his secluded nature, he may be far more capable of dealing with animals than he is people.

In the end, we’re just glad Lynch is still around — how can we not be?

What do you think about the Rick Legarski – twin reveal at the end of the Big Sky season 2 premiere?

