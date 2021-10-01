Law & Order: Organized Crime episode 4 preview: Is Stabler too deep?







Following tonight’s enormous two-hour block, it makes sense that Law & Order: Organized Crime episode 4 would be epic. How could it not be, all things considered?

There are a lot of things that need to be unraveled moving forward this season and admittedly, some of it is going to take a good bit of time to figure out. Take, for example, what the relationship between Elliot and Benson could look like in the aftermath of the letter. There’s a lot to wade into, but we also cannot forget that this is a serious shot; it’s not a romance. With that in mind, everything could take a good bit of time to piece together with these two.

As for Stabler’s long-term mission, let’s just say that we’re starting to see everything take a toll on him. He’s beginning to get more violent and unpredictable, and it leads you to wonder whether or not his life is starting to get in the way of the case. If anyone could get through to Christopher Meloni’s character, it’s Benson … but is she really going to have the time? The promo below shows that she’s going to have an extremely difficult time dealing with a new chief, one who isn’t interested in using the same rulebook as her.

NBC has yet to release a new synopsis for the next new Organized Crime episode but based on the promo, do you really need one? What matters the most at the moment is that there’s going to be a lot of action ahead and this undercover case is probably about to get SO much more dangerous.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Law & Order: Organized Crime right now, including a talk about the letter

What do you think is going to be coming on Law & Order: Organized Crime episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around; there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







