NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 3 spoilers: Sam, Kilbride clash







NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 3 is going to air on CBS on Sunday, October 24, and this one will make the most of Kilbride’s presence.

Remember that going into the season, it was announced that Gerald McRaney was going to be a series regular. In doing that, they made it far more possible to expand his character’s role. We knew that Kilbride was a curmudgeon, but we didn’t seen anything too deep with him at the same time. Consider some of that a consequence of him popping in and out throughout the story.

In the end, a good bit of this will change on the upcoming October 24 episode entitled “Indentured,” as you will see some major conflict break out between him and Sam. We can’t be too shocked about this, mostly because we are talking about two incredibly strong-willed people here! These two have zero issue speaking their mind and with that, we imagine that they will clash multiple times before reaching a compromise.

Below, you can check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 3 synopsis with some other news on what lies ahead:

“Indentured” – Sam and Kilbride clash when a case involving an arms dealer responsible for the slaughter of ATF agents leads them to a well-connected colonel and friend of Kilbride, accused of supplying militia groups with guns. Also, Kensi and Fatima go undercover at a rehab facility to question the arms dealer’s girlfriend, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Oct. 24 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/9:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

So just from reading that, we know for sure that we’re going to be meeting Kilbride’s friend. That’s right — the guy actually has friends! Consider us as shocked as anyone by this particular development.

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 3?

