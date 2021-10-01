Grey’s Anatomy season 18: Scott Speedman returns as Nick Marsh!







How about this for a massive surprise from the Grey’s Anatomy season 18 premiere? Scott Speedman is back as Nick Marsh. Not only that, but he will be around in a huge role! The former Animal Kingdom star is set to be a series regular moving forward, and this was a shock that nobody saw coming.

Ultimately, ABC and the producers did a good job of hiding this by making sure so much attention was paid to other guest stars, including Abigail Spencer as Megan Hunt and Kate Burton as the late Ellis Grey. Speedman’s return was first confirmed by Deadline and the idea here was simple: To give the series a little bit more buzz and attention.

When Speedman first appeared on the show, there was buzz aplenty that he could become some sort of permanent guest star moving forward. After all, he and Meredith had instant chemistry, but nothing ever materialized from it. That changes now, or at least it could. Nick’s presence in Minnesota could complicate things further for Meredith, who has an opportunity to stay in the area and work to help Ellis’ former colleague David Hamilton. We don’t think she’d stay there for a guy she barely knows, but it’s at least something that could become a factor. (We did love the conversation the two had about being a miracle, especially since Nick almost died back during his first appearance.)

Here’s another surprise when it comes to Meredith’s relationship status: It turns out that in between seasons, she may have tried something with Cormac Hayes. However, she noted that his son was having a hard time with it and that, by and large, caused things to end before they ever got started.

We love the Nick Marsh character; yet, we understand some potential disappointment. With the way ABC hyped this up, some thought that we could get Alex or another super-prominent former series regular.

