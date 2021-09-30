Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Some Kind of Tomorrow’







Interested in learning more about Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 2? Let’s just say that this should continue the premiere stories in a big way. We’ll have familiar faces back around, key decisions from important characters, and of course drama — a LOT of drama. (Oh, and there are some medical cases in here somewhere; they are still a part of the show even if you don’t see them all that often.)

This episode is entitled “Some Kind of Tomorrow,” and the full Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 2 synopsis gives you a little more insight on what’s coming:

“Some Kind of Tomorrow” – Meredith seeks advice from Amelia. Meanwhile, Richard is reenergized as he takes teaching to a new level at the hospital, and Winston treats a patient suffering from kidney failure on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, OCT. 7 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Could season 18 be one all about teaching? Maybe on some level. While we can’t say whether or not this is the final season, it is pretty clear that we are so much closer to the end now than we are the beginning. Because of that, we have to start wondering questions about legacy. What sort of world do these characters want to leave behind? What is their legacy? Richard has long been about educating other doctors, and this may be a chance to take it to another level. Meredith will have somewhat of a role in this, as well, even if she has a lot of other things on her plate, as well.

Because we are still so early in the season, there is still that feeling that anything could happen. Be prepared for some other surprises around almost every corner.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy

What do you most want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







