Bachelor in Paradise 7 stars Brendan Morais, Pieper James break up







Weeks after their relationship caused utter chaos on Bachelor in Paradise season 7, the story of Pieper James and Brendan Morais is over.

According to a report from E! News, the two reality TV stars have split after staying together ever since the conclusion of production. They were able to weather the drama of Paradise back when they were accused of having a prior relationship, but things changed once all of America saw the story play out.

Speaking to the aforementioned publication, a “source close to the pair” had the following to say about the split:

“The backlash from the show was too hard on both of them. They decided to split and focus on themselves. Pieper thinks it’s best for her to spend time reevaluating her life … She thinks this is a good life lesson, but wants to move on.”

Following the drama on Paradise, both of them lost an enormous amount of social-media followers and were accused of using the reality show for fame. This is, ironically, true of almost every single person who goes on there, but what made this situation different was the issue around Brendan seemingly leading Natasha on until Pieper officially arrived on the show. Then, there was his reaction to the firestorm and some of the far-from-nice things that he said.

Will some other Bachelor in Paradise relationships have a happier ending? We sure hope so, but it could take some time before we know for sure. The finale airs next week, but we’ll need to track social media to see who is actually still together months after filming.

What do you think about the news that Pieper and Brendan have broken up?

