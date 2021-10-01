





Is Ellen Pompeo leaving Grey’s Anatomy? As much as we want to doubt that, the premiere absolutely wanted it on your mind.

For more insight on that, just look at the opening minutes when Meredith Grey arrived in Minnesota. In reality, she was there because a wing was being dedicated to her late mother Ellis. However, soon after that she saw just how badly that hospital wanted her. In particular, that went for David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher), a man who worked with Ellis back in the day.

While Meredith was there, Bailey called her and warned her this was going to happen. Meredith is an extremely gifted surgeon. It goes without saying that people would want her on board! The big question just because if they’d be able to court her given everything she has going for her in Seattle. Minnesota does have its own benefits, though, including a place where she could help develop and research future advancements. Not only would she be able to help people now, but also generations down the road. (There’s another wrinkle thrown into the Minnesota mix here thanks to the return of Scott Speedman as Nick Marsh, who is in Minnesota.)

In the end, though, we have a hard time seeing Meredith shift hospitals or Pompeo leave the show for good. We’ve heard time and time again that so much of Grey’s’ long-term future depends on her being a part of the cast, and we’ve heard no confirmation that this is the final season. We just wouldn’t worry too much about Ellen’s future now, largely because the focus is still on her in this Minnesota storyline. It’s not as though all of this is happening offscreen even in the slightest.

Related – Check out other updates when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy right now, including a look ahead to what is next

What did you think about the events of the Grey’s Anatomy season 18 premiere? Are you worried that Ellen Pompeo could leave?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







