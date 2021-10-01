Double Shot at Love season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Operation prank Pauly







Next week on Double Shot at Love season 3 episode 4, let’s just say that a rather difficult mission is going to be coming up. What are we talking about in particular here? Watching Vinny find someone who can take on one of the most arduous of tasks: Pranking Pauly D. He’s not an easy person to trick; it’s one of the reasons why he is commonly referred to as the “Prank War Champion.”

So what sort of drama is going to happen beyond this in episode 4? Then take a look at the synopsis below:

Pauly sets up the perfect date spot when he brings the Jersey Shore Boardwalk to the desert. Vinny finds the lady who can help him do the unthinkable, prank Pauly. A shocking elimination leaves Vinny without an appetite.

We’ll be the first to admit that we’re probably more excited about this Jersey Shore date than almost anything else within this episode. There is something so nostalgic about the shore at this point and we feel like Vinny probably feels the same way! Filming the first season of the MTV show was when his life fully changed; while there were cameras on him way back when and he may have thought it would be something special, we can’t imagine that he projected multiple seasons, spin-offs, and years of international fame because of it.

Now, the journey continues for his special someone. We’re just going to have to see whether or not he finds it as things progress here. We know how things ended back in season 1, and the same sort of ending here would not be anything close to satisfying.

