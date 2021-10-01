Station 19 season 5 premiere: Did Dean Miller tell Vic Hughes the truth?







Tonight on the Station 19 season 5 premiere, we wanted perhaps one thing more than any other: Dean to tell Vic the truth!

It goes without saying, but we ‘ship these two pretty hard at this point. After all, the position Miller is in is not an easy one. He loves her, but he also values her as a friend. He doesn’t want to do anything to jeopardize that, even if it means not being able to have what he wants. That’s how much this friendship means to her.

At the end of the episode tonight, it looked like Dean was finally going to say it, even if it was hard. He had the courage to speak up and say he needed to talk to her. Unfortunately, that’s when it fell apart. Instead of telling her he loved her, he instead invited her to join Crisis One — a position that she did accept. The one part of this story that is especially fun is Jack’s frequent reactions to all of this. He’s the ultimate guy just screaming “just tell her!” at every possible second.

Hopefully, we’ll see an evolution to this story — and see Dean tell her before it’s too late. Vic already has deep feelings for someone else and even when she learns the truth here, it’s going to take a long time for those to be processed. Does she love him back? Can she see herself with him? We don’t think that these are easy questions.

No matter what happens here, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that there’s an opportunity for the two to stay friends. We understand Dean’s anxiety! We want the two to stay close, no matter what, and there is a certain degree of jeopardy here.

