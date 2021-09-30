Station 19 season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Maya’s soul-searching







Following today’s premiere, it makes some sense for Station 19 season 5 episode 2 to bring a few new surprises to the table.

So what can we tell you right now? Take, for starters, the fact that this episode is entitled “Can’t Feel My Face.” It’s one that will almost certainly feature some danger, but also a relationship crisis and then also Maya trying to figure out her future. We have to imagine the events of the season 4 finale are going to loom large for a little while — it’s impossible for them not to.

For a few more details all about what’s coming, be sure to check out the full Station 19 season 5 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Can’t Feel My Face” – Andy and Sullivan’s relationship continues to be tested. Meanwhile, Emmett joins Dean and Vic on a mental health call, and Maya does some soul searching on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, OCT. 7 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLSV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

When it comes to Andy and Sullivan’s relationship, we’re not sure if that’s going to be patched-up anytime soon. How in the world could it be? We have a hard time thinking that they’ll be able to patch things up in the immediate future, mostly because of what Sullivan did at the end of last season and the bond that Andy and Maya have.

Of course, there are going to be some serious moments throughout this episode, but we’re still going to find ourselves sitting around and rooting for big things from Vic and Dean. Ultimately, it’s pretty hard not to after what they’ve gone through! They would be good for each other and we do think there’s a lot of interesting content that could be explored here.

