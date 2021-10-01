Yellowstone season 4: New promo teases Jimmy’s fate







What’s going to happen to Jimmy on Yellowstone season 4? Is he ever going to be able to work at the ranch again? There are a few different things that you have to think about right now.

While the promo below isn’t stuffed to the brim with new footage, at the same time it does a good job of raising important questions when it comes to Jefferson White’s character. If you recall, he made a promise to John Dutton that he’d avoid the more dangerous parts of the rodeo after he took care of him. He didn’t exactly live up to that promise. There are consequences to actions and unfortunately, this is what he’s facing now.

We know that the majority of the buildup time for season 4 has been around the fate of the Dutton family and we get that — losing one of the show’s central characters would be an enormous loss! Just don’t discount the role Jimmy has, either. We’re talking about a valuable member of the bunkhouse, and someone who is the heart and soul of many of the characters who are there. He’s gone through a lot, and the struggle with the rodeo is a tough one. This is the only thing that he ever felt he was good at; so will he be able to find another lane?

Yellowstone season 4 is going to premiere on the Paramount Network when we get around to Sunday, November 7 — it’s a two-hour premiere, so let’s hope there will be all sorts of exciting stuff within.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 4, in particular when it comes to Jimmy?

