Dancing with the Stars 30: Is Cody Rigsby out over positive test?







Dancing with the Stars 30 had a massive curveball thrown its way earlier this week, thanks mostly to Cheryl Burke testing positive for the virus.

Now, things have become SO much more complicated than they already were. In a post on Instagram (see below), Cheryl’s celebrity partner Cody Rigsby confirmed that he has also tested positive. This becomes an even larger issue for the show, as Burke could have been temporarily replaced with another pro partner until she is able to return. The situation with Cody, meanwhile, is a little more unclear.

In this video Cody claims that the show is still working out what to do in this situation, and it’s not necessarily guaranteed that he is out. There are a few options the show could take here, including having a double elimination in two weeks and no elimination on Monday. They’d still have to make the other Stars perform, though, and no matter what it’s hard to think of a way to make things fully equally.

The most important thing, of course, is that Rigsby is healthy and is able to fully recover. Everything that happens in terms of a celebrity dance competition pales in comparison. If he is able to continue in the competition, we do think that he is going to have a good chance of going far; his work as a Peloton instructor has allowed him to build a viral audience. Beyond just that, he has a natural talent for performing.

