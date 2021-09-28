Dancing with the Stars season 30 results: Was Martin Kove eliminated?







Who was the first celebrity eliminated on Dancing with the Stars season 30? On the surface, Martin Kove was clearly in the most danger. He was significantly worse than anyone else on the show and yet, you couldn’t rule him out completely! Cobra Kai fans are a devoted bunch.

Also, tonight marks the first time that we’ve gotten to see how fans of the show feel about any of these stars; there can always be a big surprise with that in mind…

One of the big challenges with the way that Dancing with the Stars does eliminations is that if Martin wanted to stay on the show, he would’ve had to avoid the bottom two. That didn’t happen. He was in the bottom two alongside Christine Chiu and ultimately, his goose was cooked at this point. It’s back to the dojo for John Kreese at this point. It’s no surprise, but we’re glad that he at least got this opportunity — the guy is 75 years old and from that vantage point, it was cool to even see him out there on the dance floor trying something different.

Also, it’s a chance to learn something different — that always should be welcome! It’s a lesson we can all take with us as we move forward in life. Good for Martin for going out there and doing his best despite not being a trained dancer at all.

