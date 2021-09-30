Floribama Shore season 4 episode 17 spoilers: One bad wager







Want to get some more insight when it comes to Floribama Shore season 4 episode 17? Well, for starters, Ravioli’s going to be a star.

Who would’ve thought that this dog, coupled with PGP, would be two of the biggest stars of this whole season? This entire season is a little ridiculous for that, but people love their pets … and also get upset when certain things happen around them. On the heels of poop-gate, some other craziness is coming for these two — this time at a dog trainer’s. Are we going to see an end to the classic debate over how smart pigs really are? Probably not, but there should be a few laughs in here nonetheless.

For some more information on this, check out the full Floribama Shore season 4 episode 17 synopsis:

PGP and Ravioli face off in a battle of wits at the dog trainer’s. Then the real animals of the house go toe-to-toe over a friendly wager gone wrong.

Here’s some of what we have to say about this wager right now: It’s the sort of thing where there are always a couple of people who take them too seriously. Then, why they don’t work out as planned, they get upset. It’s not so much a misunderstanding as it is someone not paying proper attention to the rules. If we know anything about this show, we’re probably gearing up for a situation where what happened next week carries forward through the rest of the season. Who knows how long something as mundane as a wager gets into someone’s craw? Be prepared for that now.

