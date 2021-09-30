Blue Bloods season 12: Donnie Wahlberg on Danny and Baez’s future







Are there a lot of people out there who want Danny and Baez together on Blue Bloods? Absolutely; we see it on social media every episode!

However, just because there’s a demand doesn’t mean that it is happening … or that it is even something behind the scenes that the actors want.

In a new interview on The Talk, Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez both chimed in on the possibility that their characters would get together, and they had a pretty interesting take on it: They aren’t too into the idea. Why? It’s no offense to the idea of the characters getting together; instead, it’s because of the consequences of it. Donnie referenced how things are with Will Estes and Vanessa Ray now that Jamie and Eddie are together; they don’t work together anywhere near as much as they used to, thanks largely to both their characters’ relationship and the fact that Jamie is now a Sergeant.

If Danny and Baez got together, inevitably they’d be split up; because Blue Bloods is still a cop show, it’d probably lead to them working on cases separate from each other most of the time. We don’t want that, even if the idea of them being together is fun in theory.

Is there a compromise?

If Danny isn’t paired up with someone else over the next few seasons, this could be a fun idea for maybe the final few episodes of the series. It’d guarantee that the two characters have a happy ending, while also not splitting them up and limiting their TV time together.

In general, Blue Bloods is very rarely about romance; there’s no guarantee that Danny will get another love interest at all, so we’ll have to wait and see what the future holds.

What do you want to see for Danny and Baez moving into Blue Bloods season 12?

