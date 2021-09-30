Where is Kat on Law & Order: SVU? Is Jamie Gray Hyder leaving?







Where is Kat Tamin on Law & Order: SVU season 23? Is Jamie Gray Hyder leaving the show for good? If you missed the premiere, there is a good bit to catch you up on here!

During last week’s incredible two-hour start to the season, we saw a very difficult situation unfold for Hyder’s character. Kat was shot out in the field and for at least a few moments, it was touch-and-go as to whether or not she would survive. The good news is that she made it through that situation in one piece. The bad news? She still decided to leave the team. She recognized that there is something else that she’d rather do with her life and with that, she’s moving forward to what’s next in her career.

Is it possible that we see Kat again on the show down the road? We can’t rule that sort of thing out, mostly due to the fact that SVU has brought back SO many former cast members over the years — we’re even seeing Danny Pino back for the 500th episode! There was a time when it seemed unlikely that Christopher Meloni would be coming back as Stabler and now, we’ve got him starring on his own show in Law & Order: Organized Crime. Consider that a hopeful sign down the road, but we haven’t heard anything about a Kat return as of yet. Just cross our fingers and hope for the best.

To us, the bigger bummer of the announcement is that it was not Hyder’s decision to leave the show. It looks as though this was a decision behind the scenes, and not one that she had much control over. We’ll see how SVU decides to fill the void left by her absence over the course of the next several weeks and months.

Related – Be sure to check out some other news when it comes to SVU right now

Are yougoing to miss Jamie Gray Hyder as Kat on Law & Order: SVU?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming and we

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







