NCIS season 19 episode 4 spoilers: Gibbs, McGee head to Alaska!







NCIS season 19 episode 4 is going to have something in common with Monday’s episode 3: Both feature Gibbs on a bit of a journey.

With that being said, episode 4 is going to send him very far from home — this is no ordinary road trip. “Great Wide Open” will put Mark Harmon and Sean Murray’s characters on the other side of the country, where the two of them hope to get answers once and for all on the serial killer that’s been important to this show ever since the end of last season. Based on some early suggestions from producers, it sounds like this is a four-episode arc and there could be questions aplenty about the future of Gibbs after the fact.

For a few more details about NCIS season 19 episode 4, be sure to check out the official synopsis below:

“Great Wide Open” – Gibbs and McGee head to Alaska while the team works at home to uncover the conspiracy behind the serial killer, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Oct. 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

It’s unlikely that Mark Harmon and the NCIS crew actually traveled to Alaska for this episode, but they tend to do a good job of replicating locations from the Los Angeles set. Heck, they emulate Washington DC with just about every episode!

We’re sure that this episode will raise some more questions about Gibbs’ future with the team, given that this has been a central theme for most of the first two episodes. No matter what he decides to do, let’s just hope that it leads to him sticking around longer…

