





Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? We’ll take a look at that in this article as we get more and more excited for season 18!

It goes without saying that there is enthusiasm surrounding the start of the season. This is, after all, one of the biggest shows that ABC has to offer! It has a devoted audience and, with the news that Kate Walsh is returning as Addison, it’s going to give long-time fans a reason to celebrate. It’s nice to have these blasts from the past here and there, especially when it comes to characters who are actually still alive.

Watch our Grey’s Anatomy season 17 finale video! Below, we have a lot of big stuff to say on the end of this past season. Once you take a look at that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are more updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss any of them.

Now, we come bearing the good news: There IS a new episode airing tonight. This is going to be a two-hour premiere of sorts, with a crossover kicking off on Station 19 before heading over to Grey’s Anatomy to wrap things up. This premiere will tie up some loose ends from the end of season 17, and likely contain a few surprises, as well.

Let’s take a moment, though, to discuss Walsh’s return once more. Speaking to People Magazine, series star Ellen Pompeo made it clear that it’s always great when a prominent character from the cast comes back:

“Kate’s so fun! … She moved to Australia, so I really haven’t seen her or hung out with her. I have so much affection and love for the original cast. We all went through something that only we can understand. So it’s always just really fun and very emotional, to be honest. When any of the original cast members get together, we always start crying, and we’re like, ‘Why are we crying?’ “

You could see Kate back as early as in tonight’s episode; if she doesn’t turn up then, expect to see her within the first handful of season 18 installments.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy

What do you most want to see on Grey’s Anatomy season 18?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







