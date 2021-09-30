Dexter: New Blood teaser: Ignoring the red flags?







The closer we get to the Dexter: New Blood premiere on Showtime November 7, the more we start to get all the more intrigued! It’s clear at this point that Showtime is going all-in when it comes to its promotion; how else do you explain what we’ve got below?

This particular teaser is one that seems to be exploring some of the thematic content of this limited series; in particular, the idea of red flags. If someone presents you with one or two of them, you should take notice. Don’t let their inherent charm or ability to persuade keep you from realizing the truth.

When it comes to Dexter Morgan, we understand why some people over the years have managed to overlook some of his red flags. He can be outgoing, charming, and capable of winning you over in just a few sentences. Also, it’s human nature to look at someone and not immediately suspect that they are some sort of terrifying serial killer. We often want to see the best in most of the people around us!

Michael C. Hall’s character will be living in a new, fictional community known as Iron Lake for the revival, and this will prove to be a place where he can utilize some of that charm and start over. Maybe some of those red flags will still be there, but we have a hard time thinking that anyone is going to be paying attention to them.

As for the content of the teaser, it looks as though someone is ice-fishing. Is it Dexter? Well, we know that he is working at a hunting/fishing store in the new series…

