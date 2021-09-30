Power Book III: Raising Kanan photo: A look at season 2 filming!







Even though the season 1 finale just aired this past weekend, rest assured that Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 is already underway! Filming is happening right now across New York City, and the hope here is obviously that we’ll get new episodes at some point next year.

If you look below, you can see via showrunner Sascha Penn’s Instagram a look at production taking place on new episodes. Filming has been going on for a little while now, and a big reason for the early renewal was Starz’s faith in the whole franchise. While the original Power by far had the most attention, this franchise holds tremendous value to them. With the way programs are scattered right now, there’s a chance that new versions of Power could come on the network almost year-round.

We expect that season 2 of Raising Kanan will showcase the aftermath to the epic finale, starting with what happens with Kanan after Symphony took him out of the city. Meanwhile, we’re also going to have a chance to see whether or not Malcolm Howard tells the truth about the attack, and also if Lou Lou is going to go all in on the family business.

