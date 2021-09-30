





Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? We know that you’ve been waiting for a long time to get back into this world again. There’s a lot of things that need to be resolved, and we’re hoping in general to have a more action-packed season than ever before ahead.

Without further ado now, let’s go ahead and hand down some of the good news: There is a new episode coming in just a matter of hours! The season 5 premiere is poised to be a big one — there is a crossover with Grey’s Anatomy ahead and beyond that, we have big stories coming for Maya, Carina, Andy, Vic, and so many more.

For the sake of this article, let’s talk about the state of things for Vic and Dean. Is she finally going to learn how he feels? We certainly hope so, but time will tell.

Speaking in a new interview right now with ET Online, here is some of what Barrett Doss had to say about what lies ahead for her character:

“There’s a storm a coming. Vic is at a point in her life where she’s ready to make some more adult decisions and when faced with an embarrassment of riches I feel like she’s got a lot of choices and she’s ultimately going to have to make one … But of course, there’s a lot of information she doesn’t have yet. I, as the actor, know what’s going on with Dean but Vic doesn’t know yet, so when or if that stuff hits the fan, I’ll be interested to see how she reacts to it.”

Fingers crossed that Vic learns the truth over the first few episodes of the season — it feels like we’ve had enough time to build up the idea of the two of them together! It feels time for a change and with that, let’s cross our fingers and hope that it happens.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Station 19 season 5?

