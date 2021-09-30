Blue Bloods season 12 premiere spoilers: Press conference chaos







With the premiere of Blue Bloods season 12 coming to CBS tomorrow, why not take one more look at what’s coming in the episode?

At the center of this installment is absolutely a chaotic situation, and a conflict between Frank and Mayor Chase that could percolate for more than just this first episode. At the center of their story is a press conference that the Commissioner apparently takes to a place that the Mayor isn’t happy with. As a matter of fact, he makes that clear to him after the fact.

In a sneak peek from this particular episode over at TVLine, you can get a fairly good sense of what we’re talking about here. The Mayor is concerned that some of Frank’s comments are going to cause tourists to become disinterested in the city, while Frank wants to hold firm that everything that he has said. His priority is to keep the city safe no matter what, but sometimes, he doesn’t take any nuance into consideration. The Mayor, meanwhile, is very much all about nuance. He wants to provide the best possible image of the city possible.

Ultimately, much of the first part of season 11 could be about these varying ideologies waging war with each other and what this could mean for Frank’s position in the long-term. We are sure that there are times coming where Mayor Chase would love to have someone else jump into this role. However, would they actually be as good at the job? Frank may be controversial, but there’s no denying that he has the respect of those under him — even if there are some issues that present themselves along the way.

