Big Brother 23 finale: Tiffany Mitchell wins America’s Favorite Houseguest







Who won America’s Favorite Houseguest on Big Brother 23? After Xavier’s win, this was the only drama that was really left.

Going into tonight, we thought there were two people in the running for the $50,000 prize — Derek Xiao and Tiffany Mitchell. It was hard to imagine anyone else. Derek may have had the love of a lot of show viewers, but he went to the jury earlier. Meanwhile, Tiffany was largely responsible for the huge, strategic plan related to the Cookout and diehard fans wanted to give her credit for that — and deservedly so.

New Big Brother video! Check out some of our latest thoughts all about the big finale below! While you watch that, be sure to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; there are other updates coming on Survivor and a number of other awesome shows.

Let’s get to the results now: The top 2 vote getters were, in fact, Derek X. and Tiffany. Apparently this was a really close race between the two, with the victor being none other than Tiffany! She deserved it and the rest of the houseguests seemed to be THRILLED with this. We also think that she will use the money well, and our hope moving forward is that America continues to vote for serious players who are in there to fight.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother

Do you think the right person won America’s Favorite Houseguest on Big Brother 23?

Who did you vote for? Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







