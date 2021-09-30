The Bachelorette spoilers: First look at Michelle Young’s men! (video)







The Bachelorette is going to be premiering on ABC on October 19, but you don’t have to wait to see Michelle Young’s men for the first time!

If you look below, you can see an extended preview for the upcoming premiere that gives us a chance to see some of Michelle’s guys arrive to meet her. There’s a lot of enthusiasm here, for sure, but also some cheesy intros; basically, the sort that you would expect on premiere night.

In general, we do like the guys that The Bachelorette is bringing on board this go-around for a multitude of reasons. For starters, this is a super-diverse cast of people who seem to have big personalities. Meanwhile, a lot of them are also older. Sure, there are probably a few wannabe influencers in the pack, but a lot of these men already have established careers. That seems to be important to someone like Michelle, who seems to be passionate about teaching and doesn’t want to wander away from it just for the sake of TV.

Just when you think about some of the latter stuff alone here, it feels like there’s a pretty good chance we’re going to see something akin to an old-school season of the show. There was a time before Twitter and Instagram where it didn’t seem like fame was the top priority for the vast majority of the people on a season.

As we lead up to The Bachelorette, remember also that Bachelor in Paradise is going to wrap up this season next week!

What do you want to see from Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette?

It's your favorite time of the year! Time to meet the men of @MichelleYoung's season of #TheBachelorette! 🌹 pic.twitter.com/gcbmyEBweG — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) September 27, 2021

