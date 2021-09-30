Survivor 41 episode 3 preview: Can Yase recover?







Next week on Survivor 41 episode 3, are we going to see even more craziness? What about some other advantages? We couldn’t rule it out.

On tonight’s new episode, we were introduced to YET ANOTHER new twist in the game in the Beware Advantage. However, it wasn’t put into play since Xander was the only one who found it in the game.

So where do we go from here? If we’re to look towards the Yase tribe, the #1 priority is pretty simple: Win a challenge! They are in a terrible spot in the game, especially since they haven’t have their flint. They’re going to have a hard time finding that momentum.

As for the other tribes, it’s fair to say that the situation is a little different. Luvu is the most dominant tribe by far, and they’ve also go the fishing gear on their side. Ua at least has a break after going to Tribal Council in the premiere. If you are Yase, the biggest thing you have to hope is that some other people in the game want to actually go to Tribal and don’t go that hard in the challenge.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Survivor 41 episode 3?

