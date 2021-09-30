The Challenge season 37 episode 9 preview: The Vet war is on!







Next week on The Challenge season 37 episode 9, prepare yourself for an epic showdown like no other: The war between veterans. This has been brewing for a little while, and we think that sooner or later, this group is going to crack.

We certainly understand why a lot of these returning players would want to all work together. Just think about it — they know each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and can also probably tell on some level when some of them are lying. The problem is that a lot of these vets are threats; many of them have competed in finals before and you know what they’re capable of. At a certain point, doesn’t it make sense to make the end of the season a little easier on yourself?

We’re sure that some people are going to try to make some moves during this episode … but there are still some big-time surprises on the other side of the horizon. TJ Lavin is gonna make sure of that.

Below, you’ve got the full The Challenge season 37 episode 9 synopsis with some other updates all about what’s coming up:

At long last, the Veteran War has arrived testing everyone’s loyalty. The muddy “Bombshell Battle” mission shows who is truly playing dirty. TJ shocks the agents at elimination with a massive twist that will change the game.

We’re not sure that in terms of drama, anything can top what we’ve seen on this show already. Yet, we’re still excited to see all of this play out! It’s going to be a highly competitive next several weeks with everyone fighting for their survival and their place in Challenge lore.

What is also really great about where we are in the show right now is simply this: It’s unpredictable! We couldn’t tell you who the favorite is if we tried.

