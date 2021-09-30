Chicago PD season 9 episode 3: Will Voight, Upton’s secret come out?







Next week, Chicago PD season 9 episode 3 is going to air on NBC, and this one is poised to be personal for a number of key reasons. For starters, this will be an hour that brings back memories of some of Jay Halstead’s time in the Army. We know that he’s gone through a lot because of that, and we worry already that an upcoming case could trigger some bad memories.

As for Voight and Upton, their more recent past could end up being put in focus. After all, the FBI is going to get involved in what happened to Roy and all of a sudden, that could lead to a lot of pressure being put on the two of them. How long can they keep a secret under wraps? We think that Voight can handle it a little easier, but that’s mostly because we’ve seen him go through this process before. Things are a little different, meanwhile, when it comes to Hailey.

For a little more insight on what you can expect to see, be sure to check out the full Chicago PD season 9 episode 3 synopsis:

10/06/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Halstead’s past resurfaces when a former Army colleague is implicated in a deadly blast. As the FBI launches an investigation into Roy’s disappearance, Upton feels the pressure of the secret she and Voight are sharing. TV-14

We do like the semi-serialized approach to Chicago PD this season. We know that the writers can put together standalone episodes with the best of them, but there is still something to be said for being able to tell long-form story with high stakes. We’re not sure that this story is going to be at a resolution any time soon but ultimately, we’re curious to see what happens.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago PD

Where do you expect to see things go entering Chicago PD season 9 episode 3?

Be sure to share all of your early thoughts and predictions in the attached comments! After you check that out, be sure to stay at the site for all sorts of other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







