Big Brother 23 finale: Where are the backyard interviews this year?







Following tonight’s Big Brother 23 finale, will there be backyard interviews for everyone to enjoy? We know that this was a longtime staple of finale night, but last year for the All-Star season this was largely a thing of the past.

Within this piece, we’ll tell you what we know about the state of these for the year — and whether or not they are something you can realistically hope to check out.

As of right now, there has been zero buzz online about there being backyard interviews; don’t take this as 100% confirmation as of yet, but given the current state of the health crisis CBS may feel like this is not worth the trouble. You would need to bring in all the interviewers, follow virus protocols, and deal with a number of logistical hurdles. We don’t think this is something that will happen until we’re on the other side of the pandemic. (Our feeling? The backyard interviews will resume once we get a weekly audience for the entirety of the season.)

Rest assured, though, that there’s going to be no shortage of Big Brother-related coverage over the next several days. In addition to our full finale review a little bit later tonight, we more than anticipate a number of interviews coming out with the houseguests over the course of the next few days. It’s going to be a lively few weeks if you’re a Big Brother fan, and luckily, all fans of CBS reality have another show in Survivor that they can dive into right now.

