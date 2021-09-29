Big Brother 24: Is it renewed, canceled? Premiere date hopes







As we prepare for tonight’s season 23 finale, why not take a look at what the future holds when it comes to a Big Brother 24 on CBS?

We should note here from the get-go that nothing is settled insofar as the series’ future on the aforementioned network, but it’s more or less a lock to return. The ratings may be down versus season 23, but they’re down a relatively modest amount — less, even, than many other shows when compared to the year before. That’s without even referencing all the money this show brings to Paramount+, which CBS is eager to push at this point. Big Brother is an enormous entry point for a lot of consumers to check out some of the other shows that exist on the platform! They’d be foolish to take that away.

There’s one other big piece of evidence that Big Brother is coming back: CBS is also reviving the celebrity version to air in the winter! If they’re willing to bring back that part of the franchise, it’s more or less a slam dunk that they’re going to have the flagship show back for more.

When will Big Brother 24 premiere?

More than likely it’s going to be back in late June or early July, and we are expecting already that it’s going to look and feel rather similar to the show that we’ve got right now. More than likely we’ll get another all-new cast that is diverse, interesting, and hopefully ready to play the game. While the strategy this season was predictable and it was easy to see where things were going, we have to commend the Cookout for a legendary strategic game and there were some great personalities all season long.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Big Brother 24?

