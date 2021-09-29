All Rise revived! Season 3 officially coming to OWN







For everyone thought it was case closed for All Rise, consider the news a cause for celebration — season 3 is coming to OWN!

As confirmed by TVLine, the once-canceled CBS legal drama has a new life, and there are 20 episodes that will reportedly premiere at some point in 2022. Simone Missick will be back as a star and executive producer, and a number of other prominent cast members are confirmed. Think in terms of Wilson Bethel (Mark Callan), Jessica Camacho (Emily Lopez), J. Alex Brinson (Luke Watkins), Ruthie Ann Miles (Sherri Kansky), Lindsay Mendez (Sara Castillo), and Lindsey Gort (Amy Quinn).

Is All Rise going to get the same ratings at OWN that it did at CBS? Probably not, but the network clearly recognized that there is a tremendous value still with this show and they want to make the most of it. There’s a loyal audience here and also an opportunity to tell stories that are timely and important.

If you are OWN now, your #1 priority needs to be finding a way to market the show and convince viewers to come over who saw it previously on CBS. At this point, there are probably a lot of viewers who think All Rise is still canceled. You have to find them and convince them otherwise, and that doesn’t just mean sharing posts on social media. We’re sure they are aware of the marketing commitment that lies before them now; otherwise, why even bother picking the show up in the first place?

Hopefully, we’ll have some more news on this huge pickup in the near future, but for now, congrats to all the fans who fought for the show to return and never gave up!

